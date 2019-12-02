Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Elizabeth Reed
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anne McClammy "Beth" Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Anne McClammy "Beth" Reed Obituary
Elizabeth Anne "Beth" McClammy Reed

Elizabeth Anne "Beth" McClammy Reed, 54, of rural Delphi, died at her home Sunday-December 1, 2019 at 11:20am, after a 2 year battle with cancer. She was born May 19, 1965 in Mobile, AL, to her late father Carl Wayne McClammy and her mother Iris Tippin Weaver, who survives. Her marriage was to Alan D. Reed in Delphi, on May 24, 1991, and he survives. She was a 1983 graduate of Theodore High School in Theodore, AL. She had worked at the former Peters-Revington Furniture Factory in Delphi, for 5 years, then was self employed cleaning private homes for many years. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg, where she taught the Prims Sunday school class for 20 years, and was very active with the church's community outreach programs. She enjoyed crafts, and camping. She loved helping people in need. She enjoyed her cats, and liked being outdoors. She dearly loved her family, and all the activities they would do together. Surviving: husband-Alan D. Reed of Delphi; son-Noah C. Reed of Delphi; daughter-Kirsten E. Reed of Delphi; son-Micah D. Reed of Delphi; mother & stepfather-Iris & Paul Weaver of Mobile, AL; half sisters: Sandra Neyman of Gulf Breeze, FL, Lisa Laseter of Inman, SC, Jennifer Joyce "JJ" Huggins of Mobile, AL; half brothers-Carl McClammy of Mobile, AL, Jeff Weaver of Suffix, VA; mother in law-Bertha Jean Reed of Delphi; stepmother-Judy McClammy of Mobile, AL. Preceded in death by grandparents Nola McClammy & Eleanor Tippin. Services: Visitation will be Thursday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Brent Oliver officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -