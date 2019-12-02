|
Elizabeth Anne "Beth" McClammy Reed
Elizabeth Anne "Beth" McClammy Reed, 54, of rural Delphi, died at her home Sunday-December 1, 2019 at 11:20am, after a 2 year battle with cancer. She was born May 19, 1965 in Mobile, AL, to her late father Carl Wayne McClammy and her mother Iris Tippin Weaver, who survives. Her marriage was to Alan D. Reed in Delphi, on May 24, 1991, and he survives. She was a 1983 graduate of Theodore High School in Theodore, AL. She had worked at the former Peters-Revington Furniture Factory in Delphi, for 5 years, then was self employed cleaning private homes for many years. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg, where she taught the Prims Sunday school class for 20 years, and was very active with the church's community outreach programs. She enjoyed crafts, and camping. She loved helping people in need. She enjoyed her cats, and liked being outdoors. She dearly loved her family, and all the activities they would do together. Surviving: husband-Alan D. Reed of Delphi; son-Noah C. Reed of Delphi; daughter-Kirsten E. Reed of Delphi; son-Micah D. Reed of Delphi; mother & stepfather-Iris & Paul Weaver of Mobile, AL; half sisters: Sandra Neyman of Gulf Breeze, FL, Lisa Laseter of Inman, SC, Jennifer Joyce "JJ" Huggins of Mobile, AL; half brothers-Carl McClammy of Mobile, AL, Jeff Weaver of Suffix, VA; mother in law-Bertha Jean Reed of Delphi; stepmother-Judy McClammy of Mobile, AL. Preceded in death by grandparents Nola McClammy & Eleanor Tippin. Services: Visitation will be Thursday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Brent Oliver officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019