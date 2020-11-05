Elizabeth B. Brasel



Kingman - Elizabeth B. Brasel of Kingman, Indiana died, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Kankakee, Illinois.



Elizabeth was born, February 15, 1955 in Kankakee, Illinois to Ralph and Marjorie Brasel.



Preceded in death are parents, Ralph and Marjorie Brasel, siblings; Kenneth Brasel, John Brasel and Mary Brasel.



Survivors include, her sister, Marilyn Corlett (husband, John) of Spring Lake, Michigan and her many nephews and nieces, 26 great nephews and nieces, and one great-great niece. Also surviving are Tommie Brasel of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Bobbi Brasel Jacobson (husband, Bruce) of Glenarm, Illinois.



She was blessed with many friends who loved her and were with her during her illness. They include Shaylene and Lori Ader-Steinhauser, Tamara and Terri Morris-Taylor, and Verna Powell.



Liz was a certified sign language interpreter and during her life-long career she was able to make many friends in the deaf community. She loved to camp and take trips in her RV.



Liz loved her house on the lake, her dogs Trivit, Sheba and Buddy and creating a beautiful yard. She loved Jesus, and believed He welcomed all into His Kingdom.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store