Elizabeth Bertha "Betty" Cleefman - Terry
Lafayette - Elizabeth Bertha "Betty" Cleefman - Terry, 97, of Lafayette (formerly of Reynolds), passed away May 23, 2020, at the St. Anthony Healthcare of Lafayette, with her daughter Mary Wade by her side.
She was born on Wednesday, July 26, 1922, in Reynolds to the late Otis and Emma (Anker) Hazelgrove.
The family wishes to thank all and everyone at St. Anthony Rehabilitation of Lafayette for all their amazing care and love extended to Betty, they were fabulous!!!!
Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be the St. James Lutheran Cemetery in rural Reynolds at 11:00 a.m., May 28, 2020.
Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church of Reynolds.
For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 25 to May 27, 2020