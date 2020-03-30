|
Elizabeth C. (Betty) Happ
Lafayette - Elizabeth C. (Betty) Happ, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Bickford Memory Care in Lafayette, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen (Muller) Happ of Dunnington, Indiana.
She was a 1954 graduate of Ambia High School. She worked as an engineer for Indiana Bell Telephone, which later became Ameritech, for 38 years in Indianapolis, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed golf, puzzles, reading, woodworking, and volunteer work.
Betty is survived by one sister, Pat Richey of Fowler, IN, three brothers Richard Happ of West Lafayette, IN, and Jerry (Carol) Happ and Tom (Barb) Happ, of Boswell, IN, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters-in-law, Don (Helen) Happ of Fowler, IN, and Betty Jo Happ of West Lafayette, IN.
Because of the restrictions in place due to the corona virus, there will be no public visitation or church service, just a private service for the immediate family. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunnington, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School, 607 N. Washington Avenue, Fowler, IN 47944. Donations for memorial masses may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 107 E. Main Street, Fowler, IN 47944. Windler Funeral Home, Fowler is assisting the Happ family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020