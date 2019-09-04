Services
Elizabeth J. "Betty Jo" Happ

Elizabeth J. "Betty Jo" Happ Obituary
Elizabeth J. "Betty Jo" Happ

West Lafayette - Elizabeth J. "Betty Jo" Happ, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

She was born September 23, 1937, in Boswell, to the late Irvin and Minnie (Washburn) Tartar.

Betty Jo graduated from Boswell High School in 1955 and received her Associate's Degree from Ball State University.

On February 20, 1960, she married Richard L. Happ in Dunnington, and he survives.

Betty Jo worked as a Secretary for Benton Community School Corporation before retiring.

She was a former member of Order of Eastern Star and Tri-Kappa.

Betty Jo enjoyed reading, traveling, playing Mahjong and Hand and Foot.

Surviving with her husband, Richard is a daughter, Lee Ann Happ of West Lafayette, two sons, Kevin Happ of West Lafayette and Gary (Kelly) Happ of Fowler, a sister, Barbara Tartar of Peru and two grandsons, Alan and Kyle Happ.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Tartar.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5th at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette and again from 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2224 Sacramento Drive, West Lafayette, Fr Ted Dudzinski and Fr Don Gross will be officiating. Interment will follow at St Mary Cemetery in Dunnington.

The family has requested casual dress for the visitation and service.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Betty Jo's name to .

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
