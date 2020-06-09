Elizabeth "Liz" Kathryn Brooks
Lafayette - Elizabeth "Liz" Kathryn Brooks, 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette.
She was born on April 16, 1955 in Holloman, NM to the late Ellsworth and Evelyn (Christy) Foulk.
Liz graduated from Belleville East High School with the class of 1973.
In 1980, she married Courtney Brooks in Belleville, IL. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Liz worked as a Business Clerk for the Purdue Veterinary School for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and photography.
Surviving are her children, The Very Reverend Zachary (Leah) Brooks of Jacksonville, IL and Samuel Brooks of Lafayette and her sister, Linda Wesemann of Nashville, TN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Evelyn, Abraham, Jude, Novella, and Lucy who is on her way soon.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A funeral service celebrating Elizabeth's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Congress Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Rachel Metheny officiating. COVID precautions are required. Please bring your mask. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Congress Street United Methodist in loving memory of Liz.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.