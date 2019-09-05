Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Elizabeth "Kay" Linder


1953 - 2019
Elizabeth "Kay" Linder Obituary
Elizabeth "Kay" Linder

Lafayette - Elizabeth "Kay" (Zahn) Linder, 66, of Lafayette passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at IU Arnett Health.

She was born January 18, 1953 in Crawfordsville to the late William Zahn and Elenor (Doyle) Zahn. On September 27, 1980 she married Ronald L. Linder in Lafayette. They resided in Lafayette until Ronald passed on August 22, 1990. In 1998 Kay moved to Kentucky and lived there until 2014.

She was a Homemaker who was very active in the community. She was a member of Crestview Community Church, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and The Eagles Auxiliary. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Chicago Cubs and the University of Kentucky Wildcats. She also loved puzzles and watching soap operas. Most of all Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her children: Elenor "Ellie" (Danny) Farrell of Kentucky, Kyle (Krystal) Zahn of Lafayette, Shannon (Ian) Eitnier of Mulberry; step-children: Mike Linder of Lafayette, John (Tracey) Linder of Monticello, Rob (Dawn) Linder of Shadeland and Criss Linder of Lafayette; brother John (Annette) Zahn of CA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Meghan (Matt) Wooten, Cody (Donna) Farrell, William Farrell, Austin Sattler, Kaylee Sattler, Alyssa Eitnier, Korbin Zahn, Alexa Stingley, Bayleigh Wade and Tequila Wheat; five step-grandchildren: Todd Linder, Brian Linder, Jake Linder, Lexy Sollars and Gentry Oliver; and ten great grandchildren.

Along with her husband Ronald, she is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dewey Zahn and son Stephen York.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the or the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
