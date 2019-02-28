|
Elizabeth "Liz" M. Brown
Williamsport - Elizabeth "Liz" May (Turnpaugh) Brown, 90, formerly of Williamsport and had been residing with her daughter in Attica, passed away at her daughters home in Warren County on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:15 a.m.
Liz, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Jordan Township of Warren County, Indiana on May 2, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Emmett R. and Golda Mae (Lohmeyer) Turnpaugh. She was raised in the Hedrick area of Warren County, attending Hedrick School through the eighth grade and graduating from Williamsport High School in 1946. Liz later moved to Attica and lived for 36 years in Attica and later back to Warren County and lived in the Williamsport area for 55 years.
Liz worked as a housekeeper with over forty families throughout the years. Liz had a kind heart and gentle spirit and enjoyed the families that she worked with.
Liz was a member of the Sterling Christian Church. She was a former member of the Shawnee Home Economics Club. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Monday Afternoon Bowling League at Shawnee Lanes. She was a great cook, and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and crocheting afghans for family and friends. She had a kind gentle spirit and big heart. Her family was very important to her and adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
On August 25, 1946, Liz married Albert P. Brown in Williamsport. He preceded her in death on Christmas day of 2002.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Christine (Marvin) Commons, Attica and Regina (Mark) Stitt, Covington; two granddaughters, Tiffeny (Kerry) Synesael and Brittany (Jeff) Kyger, both of Attica; Corey Stitt, Covington; eight great-grandchildren, Kiley (Michael) Gaffaney, Kelton (Stacey) Trent, Brady Synesael, Maci Kyger, Mya Kyger, Arin Cook, Devyn Gose and Peyton Stitt; three great great-grandchildren, Grace, Chole and Quinn Gaffaney; three sister-in-laws, Mary Turnpaugh, Betty Brown and Elizabeth Limauge. Liz was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Turnpaugh and a sister, Velma Beckner.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, March 5th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Gary Johnson and Joe Lovell officiating. Burial will follow in the Jordan Cemetery in Pence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling Christian Church, 21st Century Greater Works Church or the Jordan Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019