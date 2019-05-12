|
|
Elizabeth (Liz) Nancy Jane Mullen
Lafayette - Elizabeth (Liz) Nancy Jane Mullen, 30, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born November 4, 1988, at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana to the late James Gentry Mullen and Sara Jane Hauptli Mullen.
Elizabeth graduated from West Lafayette High School in 2007. She enjoyed being around people. Liz was the type of person who felt things very deeply and had a desire to help others and see people do well. Growing up, she loved her cat Misty. She loved music, reading and writing poetry, coffee, and shopping. Her friends meant the world to her, even those who were only in her life for a season.
She is survived by Mother Sara Mullen of Lafayette, Siblings Carol Mullen and Erin Mullen of Lafayette, Kevin Mullen of Battle Ground, Barbara Blum of Indianapolis, James Mullen, Jr. of Indianapolis, Laura Mesa of St. George, SC. Also surviving are Nephews Landon Mullen, Zavier Melvin, Eddie Snell and Riley Mullen, Nieces Katie Blum, Jessica Blum, Sasha Mullen, and Laura Haston. Also surviving are Great Aunts Betty Yerion and Mildred Waymire, Aunts Nancy (Gerry) Schnurr, Marilyn Desenberg, Ruth Ann Hauptli, Uncles Gene Hauptli, Keith (Debbie) Hauptli, and Terry (Tonya) Hauptli. Also surviving are many cousins.
Visitation will be from 5pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Harvest Chapel Church, with a funeral service to follow at the church at 10am on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Burial to follow at Grand View Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to YWCA.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippenssteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019