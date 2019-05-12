Services
Harvest Chapel
1019 Wabash Ave
Lafayette, IN 47905
(765) 429-8453
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harvest Chapel Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Harvest Chapel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Nancy Jane (Liz) Mullen


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Nancy Jane (Liz) Mullen Obituary
Elizabeth (Liz) Nancy Jane Mullen

Lafayette - Elizabeth (Liz) Nancy Jane Mullen, 30, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born November 4, 1988, at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana to the late James Gentry Mullen and Sara Jane Hauptli Mullen.

Elizabeth graduated from West Lafayette High School in 2007. She enjoyed being around people. Liz was the type of person who felt things very deeply and had a desire to help others and see people do well. Growing up, she loved her cat Misty. She loved music, reading and writing poetry, coffee, and shopping. Her friends meant the world to her, even those who were only in her life for a season.

She is survived by Mother Sara Mullen of Lafayette, Siblings Carol Mullen and Erin Mullen of Lafayette, Kevin Mullen of Battle Ground, Barbara Blum of Indianapolis, James Mullen, Jr. of Indianapolis, Laura Mesa of St. George, SC. Also surviving are Nephews Landon Mullen, Zavier Melvin, Eddie Snell and Riley Mullen, Nieces Katie Blum, Jessica Blum, Sasha Mullen, and Laura Haston. Also surviving are Great Aunts Betty Yerion and Mildred Waymire, Aunts Nancy (Gerry) Schnurr, Marilyn Desenberg, Ruth Ann Hauptli, Uncles Gene Hauptli, Keith (Debbie) Hauptli, and Terry (Tonya) Hauptli. Also surviving are many cousins.

Visitation will be from 5pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Harvest Chapel Church, with a funeral service to follow at the church at 10am on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Burial to follow at Grand View Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to YWCA.

Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippenssteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.