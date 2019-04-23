Elizabeth Sikes



Lafayette - Elizabeth Irene Sikes, 37, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at her home.



She was born April 28, 1981 in Lafayette to Edward and Carolyn (Coffman) Sikes. Elizabeth graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High school in 1999. After graduation, she attended Ivy Tech where she studied to be a Paralegal. She was employed with Alorica for three years as a Customer Service Representative.



Elizabeth enjoyed knitting, watching the Golden Girls and driving around in her car. She loved to play disc golf, go skydiving and enjoyed her love for music.



She is survived by her father Edward; brother Daniel E. Sikes and boyfriend Shawn E. McCool.



She is preceded in death by her mother Carolyn.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Marilyn Lane-Sikes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Bethel Church Cemetery near Attica. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Almost Home Humane Society or the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary