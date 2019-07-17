Elizabeth "Betty" Ward



Lafayette - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Ward, 86, a resident of Lafayette since 1961 passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Springs.



She was born February 17, 1933 in Atlanta, IL, to the late Stewart and Leafy (Lown) Thompson.



On August 29, 1950 she married Donald R. Ward in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1998.



Betty worked for the Lafayette School Corporation for 25 years, both at Tecumseh Middle School and Lafayette Jefferson High School, retiring as a Food Service Manager.



She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Daryl) Boyd of Oakley, CA and Julie (Joe) Basile of Lafayette; and sister Sue Long of Atlanta, IL. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Jennifer Cornthwaite (Michael) and Brittany Maffia (Tony), and great-granddaughter, Amelie.



Along with her husband Donald, she is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Joe Thompson, Gene Thompson, Marian Devine, and Eleanor Ransdell.



Visitation will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hippensteel Funeral Home, followed by an informal funeral ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.