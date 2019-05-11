Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Ellavan Adcock
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home, Inc
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN
Ellavan V. Whitehurst Adcock


Ellavan V. Whitehurst Adcock Obituary
Ellavan V. Whitehurst Adcock

Burrows - Ellavan V. Whitehurst Adcock, 90, of Burrows, died Thurs-May 9, 2019, at 10:10am at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Delphi. She had been a resident there since September 2018.

She was born Aug 12, 1928 in Heber Springs, Ark, to the late Ben & Lura Adcock Whitehurst. Her marriage was to Hubert A. Adcock in Heber Springs, Ark, on Mar 16, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Mar 8, 1988. She attended school in Pangburn, Ark. She was a homemaker. She attended the Logansport Nazarene Church. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, cooking, and trips back to Arkansas. She dearly loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with them and all her grandchildren.

Surviving: daughters-Sandra "Jody" & Danny Hardy of Burrows, Joyce Ann & Larry Carson of Bald Knob, Ark; sons-Robert & Margaret Adcock of Burrows, Jack Adcock of Judsonia, Ark, Larry & Sue Adcock of Burrows, Jerry Adcock of Burrows. 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by a granddaughter Gidget Swafford; a great grandson Thor Wilson; 7 brothers; 4 sisters. Services:

Friends may call Sunday from 4pm-7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. She will be taken back to Heber Springs, Ark., for services and burial. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019
