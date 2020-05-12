|
Ellen D. Murdock
Ellen D. Murdock, 97, died May 10, 2020 in her home of 68 years surrounded by her family.
Ellen was born July 6, 1922 in Longview, Illinois, the youngest of seven children born to William J. and Jane Wilson Dilworth. She graduated from Green Township School in Parke County, Indiana in 1940 and continued her education graduating from Central Beauty College in Indianapolis in 1941.
August 30, 1949 Ellen married Ancil R. Murdock and together they raised four children.
Ellen began her career as a beautician and later was able to stay home as she raised her children. As her children grew, she worked as hostess at the Holiday Inn until she and her husband purchased and operated Murdock's Economy Market.
She was involved in PTA and was a Brownie Scout leader, chartering Troop 104. She worked many years with the Montgomery County Republican Women.
She was a member of Athens Chapter 97 Order of Eastern Star where she served many offices, including that of Worthy Matron and District Deputy.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Lafayette where her son, Bill, serves as Pastor. She also attended East Side Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. She was compassionate and a life-long care giver meeting the needs of family, friends, and neighbors. She was of the "silent" generation; soft spoken, calm and strong with integrity and determination. She loved her family and treated everyone the same. "No favorites!" She loved the Lord and lived by His teachings. Words cannot express or describe her adequately. She was the family's treasure, light and rock. She was a role model to all.
She is survived by her four children: Jerri A. Sanders of Brunswick, Georgia; Michael R. Murdock (Marcia) of Crawfordsville; Cinda J. Hiatt of Crawfordsville; and William B. Murdock (Kathy) of West Lafayette, Indiana, 13 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ancil in 2003, granddaughter Angela Renee Murdock in 1979, grandson William Benjamin Murdock in 1997, and granddaughter Abigale Renee Lynd in 2007.
Public visitation will be Thursday, May 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Burkhart Funeral Home, Crawfordsville. A private family funeral will be held Friday with Pastor Steve Whicker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery North.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, Lafayette, Indiana or Eastside Baptist Church, Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Online condolences can be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020