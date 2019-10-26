Services
Resources
Ellen Irene Brewer

Ellen Irene Brewer Obituary
Ellen Irene Brewer

Chalmers - Ellen Irene Brewer, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home. She was born July 16, 1936 in Royal Center, IN to the late Charles and Irene (Kirk) Knight. Ellen was a 1954 graduate of Royal Center Regional High School. Following high school, Ellen earned her undergraduate from Olivet Nazarene College and her Masters from Purdue University.

Her marriage was to James Brewer on August 12, 1967 in Frankfort, IN. James preceded her in death on February 12, 2011.

She was a long-time member of Jefferson United Methodist Church. Ellen taught Middle School English for 38 years; 30 of those years in Frankfort.

In her spare time, Ellen enjoyed scrapbooking, designing educational bulletin boards, and playing piano and the accordion.

Ellen is survived by her three children, Paul (wife: Lisa) Brewer, Mark (wife: Donna) Brewer, and Sharon (husband: Mike) Miller. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) with an hour prior visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jefferson United Methodist Church of Jefferson, IN. Pastor Craig Overman to officiate. Interment to follow in Bunnell Cemetery of Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
