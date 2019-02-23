Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
Ellen Lorene Rasmussen Obituary
Ellen Lorene Rasmussen

Oxford - Ellen Lorene Gilbert Rasmussen was born on January 2, 1921 near Rainsville, Indiana, the daughter of Albert Gilbert and Della Mae McBeath Gilbert. Ellen moved several times as a young girl as her father worked for the railroad. She lived in Templeton and graduated from Oxford High School. She graduated from Beautician school and was employed as a beautician for some time.

Ellen and Russell were married August 31, 1940 in Somerset Kentucky. A wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker with lots of interests, she never stopped reading and learning. When she decided to learn to paint, she and her friends took lessons. One of her paintings was awarded the grand champion at the Benton County Fair! Ellen and her friends started a knitting group with a woman who taught them to knit. She always had a knitting project in progress. Somewhere in there she learned geology and was part of a rock hunting group. Ellen also loved photography, had a huge garden and canned food for the family.

As a lifetime member of the Oxford Presbyterian church, she took great pride in helping to establish the Heritage House. Her last passion was bird watching. Every spare moment was dedicated to seeking out new as well as familiar species. Family and friends joined her in several bird watching excursions.

She and Russell spent a summer in Alaska for her trip of a lifetime. Every winter was spent at their second home in Rockport, Texas. They enjoyed summers at their cabin near Spooner, Wisconsin. Russell and Ellen celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in their hometown of Oxford, Indiana on August 31, 2015. They have lived in the same house for 78 years!

When Ellen told her children, "I have had a wonderful life," she meant it!

Ellen is survived by her husband Russell Edward Rasmussen and 6 children: Eric Edward Rasmussen (DeAnn), Rosella Jenkins, Albert Henry Rasmussen (Brenda), Chris Rasmussen, Becky Lynn Lindley (Robert) and Carol Joy Mc Lennan (Mac).

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren:

Erica Himes (James), Forrest Rasmussen, Tiffany Gendron (Peter),

Travis Jenkins, Troy Jenkins, Lance Rasmussen (Paula), Bret Rasmussen (Kristina), Kyle Rasmussen (Erin), Kristina Rasmussen, Jessica Rasmussen, Katie Rasmussen (Steven) and Heather Nally (Patrick);

20 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Hahn-Groeber funeral home in Oxford Indiana. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 27. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 23, 2019
