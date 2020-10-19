1/1
Ellen Morris
Ellen Morris

Logansport - Ellen Morris, 97, of Logansport, Indiana, passed away at 5:52p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Logansport Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 24, 1923 in Kentucky to the late Riley and Martha (Blessitt) Blissett. She attended school in Reynolds, Indiana.

Her marriage was to Homer Morris in October of 1942 in LaPorte, Indiana. The couple lived in Reynolds from 1942 - 1986. Homer preceded her in death on February 20, 1993.

Mrs. Morris worked for RCA in Monticello, Indiana from 1966 until retiring in 1983. Ellen also was a landlord of 17 apartments, in Logansport, from 1971 until 1996; she cared greatly for all her tenants and they adored her.

Ellen loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.

Surviving are her children, James A. Morris (Andy) of Rensselaer, Rochelle Morris of Logansport and Eric Morris (Mary Ann) of West Lafayette and a brother, Clifford Blissett (Ruth Ann) of Milwaukee, WI. Ellen cherished her grandchildren, Doug Morris (Kourtney), Stephanie Morris, Patrice Gehring (Todd), Teresa Marci (Paul) and Susan Reef; her great-grandchildren, Drake, Brooke, Haley, Jacob and Hunter and a great-great-grandson, Bennett.

Preceding her in death with her parents and husband is a son, Melvin Morris and two sisters, Zada Dolick and Shirley Cochran.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Palestine Christian Church; Pastor Guy Brown to officiate. Interment to follow in Palestine Christian Cemetery, Wolcott.

Memorials may be made to the Palestine Christian Church on her behalf.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
