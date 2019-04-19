Ellen Read



Lafayette - Mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and life-long student, Ellen Marie Read, passed away Wednesday, April 17th, at age 93, peacefully, at her home in Lafayette Indiana surrounded by family and beloved care givers.



Born in Franklin Park, IL, as one of the eldest of 6 children, she lived through The Great Depression, the Civil Rights Era, 13 presidents, and three American wars. Ellen met her husband, Thomas Read, shortly after he returned from serving the Navy in WWII—while they were both attending Illinois Wesleyan. After meeting Tom, she put her education on hold to raise two incredible children.



Once the children were grown, she enrolled at IUPUI to finish her bachelors. She then went on to also complete a master's in education at Northern Illinois University. After graduation she began to work at 'Northern'—where she stayed until her retirement. It was while she was at Northern she discovered a love for Europe, especially Italy, and visited several times throughout her life.



Ellen was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas who passed away April 5th 2003, after 56 years of marriage, as well as 2 of her siblings: Loren and Margaret. Ellen is survived by her daughter Margaret, son Steve, their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 3 of her siblings: Marilyn, Hazel, and Ethel Mae.



Funeral Service will be led by Pastor Brian Campbell at Hippensteel Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3pm. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Westminster Village—checks should be made payable to Resident Council and the memo line should state 'Employee Christmas Fund'.