West Lafayette - Elma Jean Hawn O'Neil, 97, of Cumberland Pointe Assisted Living, West Lafayette, passed away on February 25, 2019. Elma Jean was born on November 2, 1921 a twin daughter to Harry and Mable (Barnes) Hawn on a farm in Star City, IN. She grew up in Goodland, IN and graduated from Goodland High School in 1939.



She graduated from South Bend Business College where in that city she was employed as a secretary for Standard Oil Company. During WWII Elma Jean waited almost 3 years for her guy (Bob O'Neil) to return home from the Army stationed in the South Pacific.



The popular Goodland couple married on April 7, 1945 in the Goodland, IN St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Rectory. They shared a life of farming along with raising six children, crops and registered Yorkshire hogs. They also lived in Buffalo and Sullivan, IN.



Elma Jean was a member of the St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Choir, Altar & Rosary Society and hosted the Church's Card Party Club. She was the Goodland Public Librarian, an employee of the Winamac, IN Fertilizer Co-op and LOVED her job as Typesetter for the Sullivan, IN Daily Times. She partnered with Bob in the Sullivan Liberty Café frying up delicious chicken with the Henny Penny Pressure Fryer and serving their fresh hot doughnuts.



In 1987 Elma Jean and Bob moved to Lafayette, she assisted Bob with the SR 52 O'Neil Produce Stand helping provide quality vegetables and humorous roadside conversations.



Elma Jean converted to Catholicism, made sacrificial adjustments in life, was a true devoted and loving wife, and an enthusiastic lover of music. Her piano stayed with her moves. She was a lovely soloist and spirited Catholic Mass Cantor and a one-liner comedic that made conversations filled with laughter. She loved her faith so much that she kept her rosary close to her at all times and filled Cumberland Pointe residents with prayers and blessings. She would never think of missing Mass. Elma Jean was punctual, and taught her kids to be kind, faithful, respectful, disciplined and hard working.



In her legacy she is leaving behind 17 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, of almost 70 years of marriage, her twin sister, Betty Jane Hawn Knapp and a grandson, Dr. Pete O'Neil.



Surviving are 3 daughters and 3 sons. Daughter Kathryn (Kathy) McGraw (husband John) of Lafayette, Daughter Sharon Cofer (husband Tom) of Michigan City, Son Dr. Patrick O'Neil (wife Mindy) of Lafayette, Daughter Mary Ann Douglas of Indianapolis, Son Dr. Nick O'Neil (wife Debi) of West Lafayette, and Son Tony O'Neil (wife Monica) of Lafayette.



Visitation will be on Thursday, March 7, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with the Rosary at 4:45 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home located at 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.



Visitation will be on Thursday, March 7, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with the Rosary at 4:45 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home located at 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.

Elma's Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry St., Lafayette. A luncheon will follow mass. Gravesite will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Central).