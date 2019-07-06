Elma Osborn



Lafayette - Elma Marie Guhse Osborn was born June 28,1918 in South Bend, Indiana to Emil and Sarah Guhse.



Elma's life was spent following her belief in Jesus Christ as her savior, and finding joy and adventure throughout the years. She loved children and wanted to be a teacher, and thanks to her older sister, Myrtle, she was able to attend Indiana University in Bloomington to fulfill this dream.



Elma's favorite song in her youth was "Don't Fence Me In." She would listen to it on the farm while dreaming of far off adventures. She was raised with an older brother, Lowell, older sisters Myrtle and Opal, and younger brother Don.



After teaching a few years, she decided to join the Navy in WWII. She was chosen to utilize her teaching skills to train Marine and Navy pilots to fly using instruments. She met her husband, John Robert Osborn, while working in Norman, Oklahoma.



With Bob, she fulfilled her dream of having her own family and children. She dearly loved her daughters, Ann Miners (Bob), Donna Osborn (Mark Levinthal), and Elizabeth Osborn (Joe Griffith). Elma brought so much joy and love into these family relationships.



She encouraged her husband, Bob, to obtain his PhD in Mechanical Engineering by supporting the family through her teaching. After Bob began working at Purdue, she devoted her time to raising her girls lovingly and working with her church in the Sunday School, Bible school, Ladies Aide, and the Church nursery. She also volunteered throughout the community sometimes using her teaching skills working with LARA, or just kindness, visiting shut-ins and working at It's My Closet. She found so much joy in practicing her faith by giving back to the community the gifts of love and care she felt powered her life.



Elma loved the beauty of nature she felt God created. It gave her so much pleasure throughout her life. She loved hiking through parks, walking anywhere in nature gave her joy. She rode her bike into her 80's. As her life became more limited with physical challenges, she enjoyed the small pleasures of watching the birds in her bird feeder, feeding the ducks at her residence, listening to music (mainly hymns she had so much fun singing), reading her Bible and devotions. But most importantly, she enjoyed the time she spent with the daughters she deeply loved.



Elma was amazing. No matter what the challenges she faced as she grew older, she still found love, joy, and faith to bring her happiness everyday.



She is now experiencing the wonderful reunion with her family and so many friends and all her beloved dogs in heaven. But she left behind an infinite number of teachings of love and joy that will be forever in the hearts of all she touched, especially her family.



Visitation will be held from 1pm -2pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with funeral service at 2pm. Pastor Stacy Littlefield will officiate. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Nou Hope, Evangelical Covenant Church, 3600 S. 9th Street, Lafayette, IN 47909 or It's My Closet, Jefferson High School, 1801 S. 18th Street, Lafayette Indiana 47905. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on July 6, 2019