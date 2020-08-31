Elmer A. Smalley
Attica - Elmer Alvin Smalley, 72, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Williamsport, passed away in the emergency room of the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:50 p.m.
Elmer was born in Winthrop, Indiana on July 29, 1948. He was the son of the late Harley John and Mildred Louise (Sanders) Smalley. Elmer was raised and lived most of his life in Attica until recently living in Williamsport. He attended Attica High School.
Elmer entered the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Elmer entered the Indiana National Guard and retired as a Staff Sergeant from the Indiana National Guard.
Elmer worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica for several years until his retirement.
Elmer was a member and Deacon of the Talbot Missionary Baptist Church. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. He enjoyed reading western novels. He had a very positive attitude and he never met a stranger. He traveled on the Honor Flight with other Vietnam veterans to Washington, DC in 2016.
On February 10, 1970, Elmer married Mary Helen Gregory in Oneida, TN. Mary preceded him in death on November 5, 2015.
Elmer leaves behind his three sons, Alvin (Molly) Smalley, Attica; Mark W. Smalley and Adam C. Smalley, both of Williamsport; a sister, Mary E. Porter, Liberty, KY; four grandchildren, Joey, Nick, Nora and Evan Smalley. Elmer was preceded in death by five brothers, Harley, Tom, Bill, Edwin and his twin Harry Smalley along with two sisters, Mable and Adrienne.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, September 2nd from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 3rd at 11:00 a.m. with Brother James Elrod officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
