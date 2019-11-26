|
|
Elmer Damian Mattern, 95, passed peacefully from this world on November 22, 2019, after an extended battle with Alzeimer's. He is remembered as someone who went far "doing what you can with what you've got".
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Hilda; his brothers Leo and Johannes Mattern; sister Betty Schumacher; and his parents. He is survived by his three children: Jerome and his wife Sarah of Attica, Indiana; Mark and his wife Maria of Evergreen, Colorado; and Mary and her husband David Lockwood of Spillville, Iowa. Also surviving him are his sister Adeline Godair, sister-in-law Betty Bachmeier, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Attica, IN on Friday 11/30/2019. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m., recitation of the Rosary begins at 11:30 a.m., and the Funeral Mass will commence at noon with Rev. Sam Futral officiating. Donuts and beverages will be served after mass in honor of Elmer's long standing enjoyment of social hour after mass each Sunday. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the (). Condolences may be sent online to
www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019