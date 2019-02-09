|
Elmer Eugene "Bud" Fish
Lafayette - Elmer Eugene "Bud" Fish, 93, of Lafayette passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Health Care.
He was born July 30, 1925 in Lafayette, to the late Clarence Fish and Hazel (Cadwallader) Fish. He graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1943. He served in the United States Army during World War II.
On November 28, 1954 Bud married Mildred Jeneve Stockton at Congress St United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2006.
He worked for Duncan Electric as a Machine Operator for 41 years. He was a member of First Assembly of God church.
Surviving are his step children: Richard (Gloria) German of Crawfordsville, Shirley (Richard) Van Allen of Clarks Hill, Carol (Don) Fyffe of Darlington, and Son-in-law Larry Cash of Kokomo; siblings Maxine (Robert) Young of Lafayette and Joe (Donna) Fish of Lafayette. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.
Along with his wife Jeneve, he is preceded in death by his parents, daughters Diana Davis and Marilyn Cash and sister Roberta Russell.
Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at River City Church, formerly First Assembly of God - 108 Beck Lane, Lafayette, IN 47909. Funeral service will be 1pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the church. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual, remembrances contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019