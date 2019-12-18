Services
Elmer L. "Sonny" Shedrow

Elmer L. "Sonny" Shedrow

Goodland - Elmer L. "Sonny" Shedrow, 79, of Goodland, Indiana passed away in hie home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 12:49 pm. He was born August 30, 1940 to the late Elmer and Elizabeth Berger Shedrow, and was a graduate of the Morocco High School, Morocco, IN class of 1958. Sonny served in the Navy from 1958 - 1961, and worked as a sound engineer, for Universal Recording for 35 years. Sonny was active in the Newton County 4H and Horse and Pony Club. On October 10, 1987 he married Kathryn Y Hotler Shedrow, and she survives. Also surviving his children, Dennis S.

Shedrow, (wife, Denise), Earl Park, IN, Cindy Willey, (husband, Kevin), Morocco, IN., Shelly Stein, (husband, Jeff), West Chester, OH, and Chris Alberts, Monticello, IN., Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 2, and one brother, Gene Shedrow, Earl Park, IN.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN, with a Celebration of Life service following at 4:00 pm (CDT), with Richard E. Gerts, officiating. His wish was to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to either the Newton County 4H, or the Newton County Horse and Pony Club.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
