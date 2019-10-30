Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmer Marshall Jr.


1947 - 2019
Elmer Marshall Jr. Obituary
Elmer Marshall Jr

Lafayette - Elmer Marshall, Jr 72, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 6, 1947 in Lafayette to the late Elmer E. Marshall, Sr and Wilma (Ridgeway) Marshall. He was a graduate of Frontier High School. Elmer worked for Fairfield manufacturing as a Machine Operator for 35 years before retiring. He also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1970-1976.

He married Nance Van Meter in 1970 and she survives.

Elmer was a member of Christ Memorial Temple. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, playing guitar, and country music. He was a 3rd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Along with his wife Nance, he is survived by his children: Chad Marshall and Kelsa (wife: Billie) Lucas; siblings Robert, Emma and Everette Marshall; ten grandchildren: Shannondoah Lucas, Desiree Kelly, Mariah Kelly, Keaton Marshall, Jessup Lucas, Kyson Lucas, Dawson Lucas, Dalton Lucas, Jared Lucas and Slater Lucas. He is also survived by his beloved cat Tut.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ron Marshall, Rosa Ward and Wilbur Marshall.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Monday, November 4, 2019 also at the funeral home with his nephew Todd Marshall officiating. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrance, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
