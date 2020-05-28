Elmoreta "Elmo" Besse



Fowler - Elmoreta "Elmo" Besse, 97, of Fowler, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. in St. Mary's Health Center, Lafayette Indiana. She was born August 28, 1922 in Fowler Indiana to the late Roy and Alice (Deno) Vetter. After graduating from Fowler High School she became a switchboard operator for Indiana Bell.



On September 26, 1945 she married Remie Besse at Sacred Heart Church in Fowler Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2009.



She was a member of the Fowler Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann Society.



Elmo was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, vacationing with family and visiting with her extended family. She was also an avid fan of her grandchildren's activities.



Surviving are four children, Judy K. Holscher, Lafayette; Shirley (Klemme) Geswein (Ed), West Lafayette; Jim Besse (Pat), Fowler; and Joyce (Musser) Brouillette (Greg), Oxford. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.



Elmo was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Bernice Leuck and three son-in-laws, Joe Holscher, Ed Klemme and Dave Musser.



The family is grateful for the love and support of the entire staff at St. Mary's Health Center and ViaQuest Hospice who gently cared for her.



A private family service will be held. Interment will follow at the Fowler Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School Direct.



Windler Funeral Home is assisting the Besse family.









