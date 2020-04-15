|
Elsa A. Wild, 98 of Lafayette passed away at 8:32 am Sunday, April 12, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born on April 27, 1921 in Grumberg (Polesi), in what is now the Czech Republic, to the late Gustaf and Otellia Stanzel Winkler. Elsa was a homemaker. She enjoyed golf and played late into her life. She was eighty when she had a hole-in-one. She also enjoyed bowling and was an avid bridge player. She was a life master, and for many years she directed the Tuesday Night Bridge Club at the Morton Center.
She is survived by her stepsons Gary Meeks of Lafayette with whom she was very close and Roy Meeks of West Lafayette. She had two sons by her first marriage who preceded her in death. Surviving them are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who live in Austria. She also has two nieces, one living in San Diego (Ursula Bramzon) and the other (Ilse Hundt) in Berlin, Germany.
Elsa was a wonderful woman. She had many friends and will be missed by many.
There will be no services. She will be buried at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette, IN.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020