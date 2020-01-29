Services
Lafayette - Elsie Edmondson, 83, passed away at IU Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana on January 28, 2020.

She was born on May 28, 1936. She graduated from Lauramie High School in Stockwell. Elsie married Frank at St. Mary's Cathedral on May 28, 1955. Frank and Elsie were small business owners in Monticello, Indiana. They enjoyed owning and operating Frank's Car Wash and South Side Laundry. Elsie enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved watching sports especially the Purdue Boilermakers.

She is survived by her loving husband, Francis. Her three children Gary Edmondson (Barb), Theresa Conner both of Lafayette, Indiana and Karla Ketterer (Linc) from Westerville, Ohio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings Roy Berninger of North Carolina, Linda Edwards (Bud) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Phyliss Brickler (Joe) of South Carolina.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents Willard and June (Martin) Berninger and brother Wayne Berninger.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Cole Daily officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. A celebration of Life will immediately follow the burial at the American Legion Post 11. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided. Memorial donations may be directed to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #347 - 3208 S 18th St, Lafayette, IN, 47909 C/O Thursday Afternoon Dances. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfunerservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
