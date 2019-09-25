Services
Elwyn "Al" Weiss


1927 - 2019
Elwyn "Al" Weiss Obituary
Elwyn "Al" Weiss

West Lafayette - Elwyn C. "Al" Weiss, 91, of West Lafayette, IN passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Rosewalk Village.

He was born September 27, 1927 in Howe, IN to the late Henry Clair and Nellie (Bottomley) Weiss. He was a 1946 graduate of Scott High School. In 1953 he graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Bio Chemistry. Al worked as a State Chemist for 20 years before retiring in 1995.

On December 26, 1954 he married Mary Anne White in Sulphur Springs, IN and she survives.

Al proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Squad Leader during World War II. He was a life-long member of West Lafayette Christian Church where he helped build the church and was Trustee and Elder.

He enjoyed woodworking and reading; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving along with his wife Mary Anne, are his children: Susan Anne (Dan) Gadbery of West Lafayette and Steven C. (Beth) Weiss of Westfield; two grandchildren Danielle (Dan) Gadbery Doyle of Bloomington and Dr. John (Jessie) Gadbery of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Al is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert J. Weiss, and his sisters Jane Reed and Mary Lou Hester.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at West Lafayette Christian Church - 1980 Lindberg Rd, West Lafayette. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 27, also at the church, with Reverend John Dittmer officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Flowers are much welcomed, or tithing contributions may be directed to the West Lafayette Christian Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
