Emily Bea Kivioja
Lafayette - Emily Bea Kivioja died at 9:28 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her children. She was born June 25, 1927 in Tippecanoe County to the late Daniel Albert and Metah Irene (Ford) Rose. After graduating from Monitor High School in 1945 she attended St. Elizabeth School of nursing under the WWII Cadet Nursing Program. Emily worked in the office of Dale W. Harvey, DDS and Frank W. Peyton, MD. She married Wilfred Kerkhove in 1946. They divorced in 1961. She married Lassi Kivioja in 1964 and he preceded her in death in 2014. Emily was a member of the former Prince of Peace Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles.
Surviving are a son, David Kivioja (wife Susan) of Woodbine, MD and a daughter, Anne Witter of Indianapolis as well as six grandsons, Erik, Joseph (wife Jennifer) and Michael Witter and Daniel, Drew and Luke Kivioja and a great grandson August Witter.
Emily was preceded in death by two sons, Bradley and Timothy Kerkhove and a sister Beverly Crowden.
Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham, Blvd Lafayette with Rev. David Doane officiating. Burial will follow at Isley cemetery.
Those wishing may contribute in Emily's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
