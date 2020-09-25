1/1
Emily DeGal
1936 - 2020
Emily DeGal

Frankfort - Emily Sue DeGal, 84, of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lafayette on March 9, 1936 to Forest Lee and Viola Fern (Rude) Brunton. She married Harold F. DeGal on February 7, 1960; he preceded her in death on March 31, 2006.

Emily graduated from Colfax High School in 1954. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Hope and Trinity United Methodist Churches and was active in the United Methodist Church Women. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and had been an active volunteer with the Mental Health Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Emily is survived by her children; Becky (Gregory) Weisenberger of Clarks Hill and Forest Bryan DeGal of Bangkok, Thailand; sister, Sandy (Larry) Laughner; grandchildren, John Weisenberger and Emily Weisenberger; and many friends, including her close friends, Nora and John Thatcher, and Brent Snyder.

In addition to her husband, Emily is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral service will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed and available to view at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Plainview Cemetery.

In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Memorial contributions may be made in Emily's honor to Clinton County Humane Society, PO Box 455, Frankfort, IN 46041.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
05:30 PM
SEP
30
Burial
10:00 AM
Plainview Cemetery
