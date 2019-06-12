Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Koch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Koch Obituary
Emily Koch

West Lafayette - Emily Elizabeth Koch, 31, of West Lafayette, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born August 1, 1987 in Lafayette, IN, to Anthony Joseph Koch and Kelly Sue Oswalt. She was a graduate of Apostolic Christian Academy before continuing her education at Ivy Tech Community College.

Emily loved to spend time with her family. Most of all, she loved being with her son Nixon, he was her world.

She is survived by her beloved son Nixon Glass; mother Kelly Oswalt; father Anthony Koch; sister Erin Koch and brother Christian Oswalt both of Lafayette; maternal grandmother: Mary (Dave) Holscher and maternal grandfather: Ted (Ruth) Oswalt; paternal grandparents: Duane (Sonnie) Koch of Lafayette; Fiance: Bruce Schucker of West Lafayette. She is also survived by one niece, two nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by infant son Conner Bradley.

Funeral service will be held 2pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Volunteers of America Fresh Start Recovery Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.