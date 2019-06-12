|
|
Emily Koch
West Lafayette - Emily Elizabeth Koch, 31, of West Lafayette, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 1, 1987 in Lafayette, IN, to Anthony Joseph Koch and Kelly Sue Oswalt. She was a graduate of Apostolic Christian Academy before continuing her education at Ivy Tech Community College.
Emily loved to spend time with her family. Most of all, she loved being with her son Nixon, he was her world.
She is survived by her beloved son Nixon Glass; mother Kelly Oswalt; father Anthony Koch; sister Erin Koch and brother Christian Oswalt both of Lafayette; maternal grandmother: Mary (Dave) Holscher and maternal grandfather: Ted (Ruth) Oswalt; paternal grandparents: Duane (Sonnie) Koch of Lafayette; Fiance: Bruce Schucker of West Lafayette. She is also survived by one niece, two nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by infant son Conner Bradley.
Funeral service will be held 2pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Volunteers of America Fresh Start Recovery Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019