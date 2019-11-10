Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Emma Celeste Grider


1999 - 2019
Emma Celeste Grider Obituary
Emma Celeste Grider

Lafayette - Emma Celeste Grider, 20, passed away on November 1, 2019 in Lafayette, Indiana.

Emma was born January 13, 1999 in Lafayette. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and Shine On University Day Services in Lafayette. She enjoyed spending time with her classmates, going to the park, and watching movies.

Emma is survived by her father and step-mother, John and Destiney Grider; sister, Abigail; grandparents Michael and Deborah Grider; mother, Stacie Grider (Belange); and grandparents Mark and Deborah Belange.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Emma will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care, 1608 Schuyler Avenue, Lafayette. Family and Friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service. Please share memories and condolences at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019
