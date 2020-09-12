Emma E. Stovall
Lafayette - Emma E Stovall, born September 23, 1922, passed peacefully on September 9, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Charlotte, surrounded by loved ones. She was devoted to her husband, Maynard, of 56 years, and her children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Emma never knew a stranger, was a lifelong resident of Lafayette and a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She loved to walk, go to breakfast with her relatives and friends and watch Purdue football and basketball games
Preceding her in death were her husband, Maynard Reed Stovall; son, Robert Reed Stovall; parents, James Franklin Rayburn and Ruby Lee Jordan Rayburn; siblings, Dorothy Marie Bullock, John Ellsworth Rayburn, Wray Franklin Rayburn and Mary Elizabeth McMahel.
Surviving are her daughter, Charlotte Geswein (James); daughter-in-law, Ann Stovall; Grandchildren, Tanya Ann Roy (Rob), Sonja Mae Heath (Reh), Chad Justin Roberts (Korie), Scott Andrew Roberts (Jenny), Lori K Hunter (Rod) and Mitzi S Coy; Step grandchildren, Michael Paul Geswein, Jennifer Rene Geswein, Pamela Diane Geswein; Great-grandchildren, Austin James Schmitt (Melanie), Carolina Ann Gill (Dustin), Emma Lynn Roberts, Nolan Andrew Roberts, ChristopherCulbertson, and many step great-grandchildren; Great-great-grandchildren, Liliana Christine Grace Schmitt-Knight, Alina Ann Gill.
Special mention should be made of these 'honorary' family members: Mary, Steve, Michael, Tyler and Ian Eddy.
The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their assistance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice Foundation, 5550 South East Street, Suite A, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227.
Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home at 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
