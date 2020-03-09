|
Emma Elizabeth "Betty" (Brown) Bacon
Tab - Emma Elizabeth "Betty" (Brown) Bacon, 99, formerly of Tab, IN, passed away in the Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:20 p.m.
Betty was born in Riverside, east of Attica, Indiana on March 17, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Charles A. And Leota (Ritchey) Brown. She was raised in the Tab area of Warren County, Indiana and graduated from Ambia High School. Betty was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Tab Christian Church.
Betty married Edward J. "Jake" Bacon on September 12, 1945 in Covington, IN. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1998
Betty leaves behind her daughter, Mrs. Linda (husband - Daniel Brown) Prather, Lafayette; three grandchildren, Jeff Prather, Amy Gott and Melissa Logan; five great-grandchildren, Briana Logan, Nicholis Prather, Kailee Prather, Easton Brody and Keely Gott. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Mitchell and Marjorie Brown.
A private family gravesite service will be held in the Locust Grove Cemetery, near Ambia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tab Christian Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020