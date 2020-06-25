Emma K. C. Tse
1925 - 2020
Emma K. C. Tse

West Lafayette - Remembrance for Emma Tse

Emma Tse, wife of the late Dr. John Tse, passed away on June 21, 2020 in her 96th year.

She was born in 1925 in Shanghai, China. She came to the United States in 1948. She graduated from St. John's University in Shanghai, China, Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts and received a Master's from Columbia University in New York City.

She enjoyed sixty-six years of marriage with her husband, John. She lived in West Lafayette for 64 years. She was known as a gourmet cook and gracious dinner host of generations of Purdue faculty and students. She was also an ardent fan of Purdue football and basketball. Emma Tse was also the manager of the West Lafayette Hilton Inn.

Emma Tse is survived by sons, Robert (Yumi) and Frank (Donna); and grandchildren, Allison (Jonathan), Michael, and Emma; and grandson Theodore.

A celebration of Emma's life will be held at a later date.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
