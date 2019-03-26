Emma Lou Gardenhire



Lafayette - Emma Lou Gardenhire, 86, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN Sunday March 24, 2019 where she had been a patient for one week. She was born in Advance, IN October 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie Ray Fleener and attended Monticello, IN schools. Emma Lou was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Lafayette; served as a volunteer for the Tippecanoe County Food Bank thru Food Finders; a member of Church Women United; Silver Sneakers at the YMCA; and was active in keeping the Monticello Class of 1950 monthly luncheon gatherings continuing. She had been employed at Smith-Victor Manufacturing at Griffith, IN in the human resources department, retiring in 1986 after 32 years of service. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah S. Gerlach of Lafayette; Darlena C. Propes (Billy Joe) of Idaville, IN; two sons, Leslie D. Brady (Sue) and Brian D. Brady both of Monticello, IN; one sister, C. Sue Mathews (John) of Covington, IN and a brother, Jerry F. Fleener (Nancy) of Munster, IN. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard D. Brady, a step-son Winferd D. and his wife, Marie Gardenhire. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday March 29, Pastor Lucia Oerter officiating. If friends desire, memorials may be made to the Tippecanoe County Food Pantry. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary