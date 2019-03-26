Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Gardenhire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Lou Gardenhire


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Lou Gardenhire Obituary
Emma Lou Gardenhire

Lafayette - Emma Lou Gardenhire, 86, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN Sunday March 24, 2019 where she had been a patient for one week. She was born in Advance, IN October 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie Ray Fleener and attended Monticello, IN schools. Emma Lou was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Lafayette; served as a volunteer for the Tippecanoe County Food Bank thru Food Finders; a member of Church Women United; Silver Sneakers at the YMCA; and was active in keeping the Monticello Class of 1950 monthly luncheon gatherings continuing. She had been employed at Smith-Victor Manufacturing at Griffith, IN in the human resources department, retiring in 1986 after 32 years of service. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah S. Gerlach of Lafayette; Darlena C. Propes (Billy Joe) of Idaville, IN; two sons, Leslie D. Brady (Sue) and Brian D. Brady both of Monticello, IN; one sister, C. Sue Mathews (John) of Covington, IN and a brother, Jerry F. Fleener (Nancy) of Munster, IN. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard D. Brady, a step-son Winferd D. and his wife, Marie Gardenhire. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday March 29, Pastor Lucia Oerter officiating. If friends desire, memorials may be made to the Tippecanoe County Food Pantry. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now