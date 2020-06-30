Emma R. Shide
Emma R. Shide

Emma R. Shide, 95, formerly of Goodland, Indiana, passed away June 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Heritage Health Nursing Home, Hoopeston, Illinois.

She was born to the late James & Maurine Souligne Vogel. She was a graduate of Remington High School, Remington, Indiana. Served in the United States Army as a WAC, and on October 25, 1950 she married the love of her life John J. Shide and he preceded her in death August 16, 2009. Together they had 2 daughters,Kathleen A. Eriksen, (husband, Jeff), Portland, OR, and Rose M. Shide, Fowler, IN. and 4 sons, Joseph L. Shide, (wife, Cathy), Milford, IL,Steven J. Shide, Brook, IN, Peter L. Shide, (wife, Patricia) Sheldon, IL and John W. Shide, Goodland, IN.

Grandmother of 5 and Great-Grandmother of 4, preceded in death by 2 Sisters. She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN and the Altar Rosary Society.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2002 from 10:00 - 11:00 am (CDT) at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN. Funeral mass will be at 11:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Robert Bernotas, officiating.

Burial will following at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN.

Memorials may be given to the charity of donors choice. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN in charge of local arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
