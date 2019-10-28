|
Emmanuel Victor Molho
Rochester - Emmanuel V. Molho
December 4, 1926-October 25, 2019
Emmanuel V. Molho ("Manny") passed away peacefully at his home on October 25, 2019 at the age of 92.
Manny was born December 4, 1926 in the Bronx, New York at a time when there were still working farms there. He was the first child in his family to be born in a hospital. Manny's mother had two aspirations for him: one, that he never go to jail and two, that he not become a communist. He did not disappoint her.
Upon his own initiative, Manny took the Bronx High School of Science entrance exam and was admitted. He loved his precocious peers from whom he learned to appreciate classical music. He held one job or another from the age of 13 until he was 70.
Manny graduated from high school in 1944 and was immediately drafted to serve in the Pacific theatre during World War II. He served in a Missouri regiment in both the Philippines and what is now North Korea. His service in Korea forged a lifetime affection for the Korean people. Manny faithfully wrote to his mother every day during his service. He would later be her primary caregiver when she died of breast cancer. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army as a result of his ability. He was deeply proud of his service to the nation and was honorably discharged in 1946.
He received a B.S. from The City College of New York. He was proud of the "A" he earned in Professor Oscar Janowsky's course in history-a rare accomplishment "before grade inflation" as he liked to say. Manny continued to be a serious student of American history and Jewish studies. He later earned an Masters degree in education.
Manny started his teaching career at an elementary school in Harlem, NY and later taught history at Christopher Columbus High School in the South Bronx. He became a guidance counselor at the end of his teaching career. He retired from the New York City Public School System after more than 30 years of service.
Manny married Tas Speyer in 1948 and they had one daughter Lisa Molho in 1954. They later divorced. Manny met Mary Lu Miller in Mexico, in 1964 where they both were Fulbright Scholars. They married in 1966 and had two children, Ross in 1968 and Eric in 1971. They shared a rich and loving family life together in Suffern, New York for many years.
Manny and Mary moved from New York to West Lafayette, Indiana in 1982. He worked in Lafayette as the Executive Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters and in 1990 he coordinated the Census in Lafayette. He was a self-described "yellow dog" Democrat. He explained that he would vote for a "yellow dog" provided it was a Democrat. He was only dogmatic about one thing, however. Coffee always had to be served with dessert.
Manny retired with his wife Mary Lu to Rochester, Indiana in 1989. During his retirement he read and wrote. He penned several op-eds for the Indianapolis Star. He was also a lifelong supporter of Israel.
Manny is survived by his wife Mary Lu Molho; his daughter, Lisa Molho and son-in-law John Cave; his son Ross Molho, and daughter in-law, Kristina M. Johnson Molho, and his three grandchildren: Taylor Kirk, Jacob Molho and Rachel Molho; and son Eric Molho. He adored and was adored by his in-lawsthe Wade Richmond extended family. He was preceded in death by many loving family members including his parents Rose and Asher, and older brother Albert.
Manny was instrumental in helping his wife recover from a catastrophic medical accident in the final chapter of his life. Despite his cognitive difficulties, he visited Mary Lu every day he could at her rehabilitation facility in Logansport, Indiana. He never lost his sweet, gentle demeanor and he let everyone know that the greatest cup of coffee he ever received was the one he was just given.
Burial will be at South Union Cemetery in Nappanee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30. Visitation will be from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Community Presbyterian Church in Rochester at 4:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Ministries of Fulton County Fund which supports assistance programs for those in need. Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019