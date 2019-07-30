|
Eric Burke
Lafayette - Eric Wayne Burke, 34, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Born on September 16, 1984 in Lafayette, he was the son of Terry and Sheryl (Kingma) Burke of Lafayette. He graduated from Harrison High School and went on to earn his BS in Building Construction Management (BCM) from Purdue University.
He married the love of his life, Jenilee Ramer, in 2015. Eric was a project manager in construction for Tonn & Blank Construction.
Eric loved riding his Harley, mushroom hunting, riding ATV's, car enthusiast, cruising in his convertible, and vacationing in Kentucky. He loved his pets, a dog Turbo, and two cats, Booker and Fluffy. He loved his family dearly. He especially loved his beard and was "All About His Beard".
Surviving with his wife and parents are a brother: Rusty & Kayla Burke of Lafayette, father and mother in law, Dennis and Jodie Ramer of Walton, IN, brother and sister in law, Justin and Haley Ramer, grandparents, Wayne Kingma, Willis Burke, Betty and Bill Ramer and Barbara Price, nieces and nephew, Kaidence and Piper Burke, and Jayden, Lynnsey and Sydney Ramer, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Eric is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Patricia Kingma and Wanda Burke.
Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Rite of interment to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Father Cole Daily will officiate. The family welcomes flowers, angels and bringing special remembrances of Eric. Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 30, 2019