Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Burke


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Burke Obituary
Eric Burke

Lafayette - Eric Wayne Burke, 34, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born on September 16, 1984 in Lafayette, he was the son of Terry and Sheryl (Kingma) Burke of Lafayette. He graduated from Harrison High School and went on to earn his BS in Building Construction Management (BCM) from Purdue University.

He married the love of his life, Jenilee Ramer, in 2015. Eric was a project manager in construction for Tonn & Blank Construction.

Eric loved riding his Harley, mushroom hunting, riding ATV's, car enthusiast, cruising in his convertible, and vacationing in Kentucky. He loved his pets, a dog Turbo, and two cats, Booker and Fluffy. He loved his family dearly. He especially loved his beard and was "All About His Beard".

Surviving with his wife and parents are a brother: Rusty & Kayla Burke of Lafayette, father and mother in law, Dennis and Jodie Ramer of Walton, IN, brother and sister in law, Justin and Haley Ramer, grandparents, Wayne Kingma, Willis Burke, Betty and Bill Ramer and Barbara Price, nieces and nephew, Kaidence and Piper Burke, and Jayden, Lynnsey and Sydney Ramer, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Eric is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Patricia Kingma and Wanda Burke.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Rite of interment to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Father Cole Daily will officiate. The family welcomes flowers, angels and bringing special remembrances of Eric. Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now