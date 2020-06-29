Eric Davis
Eric Davis

Lafayette - Eric Davis, 29 passed away Friday, June 25, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette.

He was born June 9, 1991 in Lafayette to Donald Ray, Jr. and Sylvia (Bonty) Davis. On September 10, 2019 he married the love of his life Emily Dilts in Lafayette and she survives.

Eric grew up in the Lafayette area and worked as a bartender at Digby's. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed swimming, kayaking and skate boarding. Eric loved his daughters dearly, he was more than just a dad, and a tremendous father. He will be missed.

Along with his wife, Emily, he is survived by his children: Jordan Emilie Lynn Sabatini of Lafayette and Madisyn Nicole Davis of Lafayette; brothers: Ethan L. Davis of Lafayette and Mike Felt of Lafayette; his mother: Sylvia Davis, grandmother: Linda Harlan and grandfather: Don Davis, best friend and mother of his daughter: Shelby Sabatini. He is also survived by his beloved dog Jack.

Eric is preceded in death by his father; Donald Ray Davis, Jr.; a brother, Evan Davis; his grandpa; Glen Bonty, grandma; Judy Davis and great grandmother; Ian Clegg.

Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home 822 N 9th St., Lafayette, In. Funeral service will follow on Thursday, at 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to his daughters. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
