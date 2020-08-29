1/1
Eric E. Elmore
Eric E. Elmore

Eric E. Elmore, 63, left this earth on August 8, 2020, after a long illness. He was born December 14, 1957, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, to Francis The King E. Elmore and the late Imogene (Hyde) Elmore. He married Linda (Thomas) Elmore on September 6, 1982, in Crawfordsville, IN. Eric graduated from Crawfordsville H.S. and was an alumni of Wabash College. Eric was a man of faith, loved playing golf, and never met a stranger.

Surviving with his wife, Linda, are his two best boys, Ric Thomas (Monticello) and Joe Thomas (McCordsville) along with five brothers and sisters. Sisters: Vicky Swisher, Becky Stennit, Marquita Elmore. Brothers: Chuck Elmore and Scott Elmore. Also surviving are three aunts, Sharon Elmore, Lavina Baxter, and Janice Fairfield, and an uncle, Tim Elmore, and many other family members.

A celebration of Eric's life will take place at Harrison Hills Golf Course in Attica, Indiana, on Sept 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, come join us for golf and/or BBQ. Reservations are needed for golf and BBQ. Golf at 11 AM. Visitation and BBQ from 2PM-4PM. Please call Linda at 765-337-2747.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
