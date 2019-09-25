|
|
Erin Vanderkleed
Lafayette - Erin Vanderkleed, 58, of Lafayette, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence.
She was born October 8, 1960 in Albany, NY, to Peter and Marie Roche. She worked as a Registered Nurse from 1983-2014 working nationwide.
On January 16, 2004 she married Tim L. Vanderkleed and he survives.
Erin loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved her job; nursing was her life.
Surviving along with her husband Tim are her children: Elizabeth Brackett of Union, KY, Blair (Mary) Reath of Knoxville, TN, Phillip (Jessica) Reath of Columbia, SC, and Hunter Vanderkleed of Vancouver, BC; father Peter Roche; brothers Peter Roche of St. George, UT, David (April) Roche of Mission Viejo, CA, Edmund Roche of St. George, UT and Phillip Roche of Austin, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Isaac, Hannah, Lillian, Molly, Kurtis and Jarod.
She is preceded in death by her mother Marie Roche.
Visitation will be held 5pm -7pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Lightner. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to IU Health Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019