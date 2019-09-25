Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Vanderkleed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Vanderkleed


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erin Vanderkleed Obituary
Erin Vanderkleed

Lafayette - Erin Vanderkleed, 58, of Lafayette, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born October 8, 1960 in Albany, NY, to Peter and Marie Roche. She worked as a Registered Nurse from 1983-2014 working nationwide.

On January 16, 2004 she married Tim L. Vanderkleed and he survives.

Erin loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved her job; nursing was her life.

Surviving along with her husband Tim are her children: Elizabeth Brackett of Union, KY, Blair (Mary) Reath of Knoxville, TN, Phillip (Jessica) Reath of Columbia, SC, and Hunter Vanderkleed of Vancouver, BC; father Peter Roche; brothers Peter Roche of St. George, UT, David (April) Roche of Mission Viejo, CA, Edmund Roche of St. George, UT and Phillip Roche of Austin, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Isaac, Hannah, Lillian, Molly, Kurtis and Jarod.

She is preceded in death by her mother Marie Roche.

Visitation will be held 5pm -7pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Lightner. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to IU Health Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now