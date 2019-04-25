Erma Ryan



Lafayette - Erma Pauline Ryan, 98, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence.



She was born March 13, 1921 in Michigantown, IN to the late Luther and Mary (Finney) Benge.



On March 12, 1950 she married the love of her life Robert W. Ryan in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2018.



Erma cooked for Purdue University's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for 15 years. Prior to working for the fraternity, she was employed with the Marwood House for 10 years.



She was a life-time member of the American Legion post 492, the VFW 1154, the 40 and 8 club and the Navy Club. Erma enjoyed sewing and playing the piano. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.



She is survived by her children: David (Anna Mae) Ryan of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Christina Ryan of Lafayette; siblings: Howard (Mable) Benge of Marion, IN, Charles Benge of Greenville, SC, and Georgia (Jewel) Richards of Michigan; sister-in-law Barbara Benge of Eaton, OH. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Monica (Brian) Smith of Lafayette, Robert (Angela) Gagen of Bowling Green, KY and Geoff Gagen of Lafayette; 12 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.



Along with her husband Robert, she is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Long officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary