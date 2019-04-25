Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma Ryan


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erma Ryan Obituary
Erma Ryan

Lafayette - Erma Pauline Ryan, 98, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 13, 1921 in Michigantown, IN to the late Luther and Mary (Finney) Benge.

On March 12, 1950 she married the love of her life Robert W. Ryan in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2018.

Erma cooked for Purdue University's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for 15 years. Prior to working for the fraternity, she was employed with the Marwood House for 10 years.

She was a life-time member of the American Legion post 492, the VFW 1154, the 40 and 8 club and the Navy Club. Erma enjoyed sewing and playing the piano. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

She is survived by her children: David (Anna Mae) Ryan of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Christina Ryan of Lafayette; siblings: Howard (Mable) Benge of Marion, IN, Charles Benge of Greenville, SC, and Georgia (Jewel) Richards of Michigan; sister-in-law Barbara Benge of Eaton, OH. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Monica (Brian) Smith of Lafayette, Robert (Angela) Gagen of Bowling Green, KY and Geoff Gagen of Lafayette; 12 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her husband Robert, she is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Funeral service will be held 2pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Long officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now