Erna Raub



Lafayette - Erna L. Raub, 68, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a long battle with Lung Cancer.



She was born August 11, 1950 in Alton Station, KY, to Ernest H. Plyman and Leatrice J. Mueller. Her marriage was to Michael Raub in Galena, IL in 2000 and he survives.



She graduated from Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago. Erna worked for and retired from Haywood Printing Company after 36 years.



She enjoyed reading, going to Flea Markets and spending time with family and friends.



Along with her husband she is survived by her children: Brian K. Timmons, Larry J. Timmons, Matthew S. Timmons and Elizabeth A. Timmons; step children: Ed, Brian and Jason Raub. Grandchildren: Kayla, Austin, Ashley, Breeanna, Brandon, Elizabeth, Grace, Alexis, Eric and Kansas; step-grandchildren: Kayla, Joshua, Jake, Kylie, Pax and Willow; sister Carol, brothers Ernie and Michael and half-sister Joyce.



She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John, sister Linda and half-brothers Wayne, Layton and Raymond.



Per Erna's request there will not be services.