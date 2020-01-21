Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Ernest Beck Obituary
Ernest Beck

West Lafayette - Ernest V. Beck, 82, of West Lafayette passed away at 2:25 PM, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Covenant Church, 211 Knox Dr. West Lafayette, IN 47906.Following the service will be a luncheon at the church for a time of remembrance. Soller-Baker Funeral Homes and Crematory, West Lafayette Chapel in charge of arrangements.Full obituary at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
