Ernest "Gene" Freeman
Ernest "Gene" Freeman

Oxford - Ernest "Gene" Freeman, passed to his heavenly home, Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Cumberland Point Campus, where for about 2 month he received wonderful care. He was born, December 8, 1930, in Warren County, IN, the son of Enoch & Lassie (Spurlock) Freeman.

Gene, as he was known, was married to Carole Lemming & had 1 Son, David Gene, Oxford. Carole lost her life along with an unborn child, Donald Ricky. In 1954, Gene married, Shirley K (Biddle) & 2 Sons were born of this union, Terry A., of Oxford & Ronald Joe, Warren County. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Carrie Freeman, (Shawn Brannan), Avon, IN Sr. Airman James (Bethany) Freeman, stationed in England, Rev. T. J. (Annie) Freeman, Fort Wayne, IN, & Samantha Freeman, Rochester, IN, 11 Great-Grandchildren, Kathryn, Kylie, Jackson, Isaac, Henry, Ellie, Jack, Rebecca, Grace, Cain, & Isabel. Boo Boo would want to remember a couple very special friends, Macy & Shay Knowles. He had 2 Sisters, Hazel Fletcher, Roxbury, CT & Joyce Marion Setchel, who passed away in 2019. Gene was a wonderful provider & they lived in their present home, in Oxford, 51 years. He loved to fish & was happy to find him on a trout stream in Wisconsin, The Bay in Rockport, Texas, on the Mississippi River in Guttenberg, Iowa or with Ron on the Great Lakes, as well as rivers & streams locally. He was a member of Oak Grove Country Club, where he was proud of his 2 Hole-in-Ones. Gene was on the OVFD for some 30 years; serving more than 10 as Fire Chief. He was also charter member of the Oxford Lions Club; serving in all the offices & donating many hours to improvements in Oxford, in the name of the Lions. He along with several good friends formed the Oxford Little League that helped many boys become the men that are today. He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge until its closing and also a 32nd degree Mason although not active since the closing of the lodge. Can't forget how he loved his CUBS. A loyal man, he worked hard all his life & purchased the Hickman Electric & formed Gene Freeman Electric, in Oxford. Driving a BC school bus, for 15 years, had him in contact with many fine students & the basketball boys & coaches, who meant a great deal to him.

As per Gene's request there will be no services. Plans for a celebration of life at a later date. His wishes are to be cremated and his ashes be cast into one of his fishing holes. Any memorial donations may be given to Research for Parkinson's & Dementia. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Gene's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Gene.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
