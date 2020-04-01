Services
Ernest Green
Ernest Green
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Attica, IN
Resources
Attica - Ernest "Ernie" Lee Green, 80, Attica, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 4:15 a.m.

Ernie, as he was known to family and friends, was born at home in West Point, Indiana on September 19, 1939. He was the son of the late Clarence Opal and Dessie Leota (Kingen) Green. He was a life resident of Attica and attended Attica High School.

He had served in the United States Marine Corps.

Following his service, Ernie worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company for a few years and later worked as a driver for Little Beverage Company in Attica until his retirement in 2001.

Ernie enjoyed working crossword puzzles and putting jigsaw puzzles together. He enjoyed watching television with "The Walking Dead" as his favorite series. He was a member of the Attica Moose Lodge # 1482.

On August 6, 1963, Ernie married Paulette Sue "Inky" Faulkner in Covington, IN. Inky preceded him in death on September 18, 2007.

Ernie leaves behind two daughters, Lori (Roger Lampton) Green, Richland, NC; Cassandra "Cassie" (Roy) Anderson, Williamsport; a son, Terry Green, Attica; two sisters, Priscilla Calvert, Rockville, IN and Sue Taylor, Anderson, IN; six grandchildren, Kayla (Joe Conard) Green, Tristan (Elizabeth) Green, Amanda (John) Rhodes, Todd Green, Kelsey (Morgan) Buchanan and Cory (Renae) Anderson; nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister and seven brothers.

A gravesite service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, on Saturday, April 4th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chargesyndrome.org. or Riley Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
