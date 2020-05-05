|
|
Ernest L. Lohrman
Lafayette - Ernest L. Lohrman, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Creasy Springs. He was born June 10, 1947, in Lafayette, Indiana and was raised by his grandparents, the late James and Margaret Lohrman of Buck Creek, Indiana.
Ernest graduated from East Tipp High School and as an adult graduated from Ivy Tech with an Associates in Computer Technology. On July 1, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Sue A. Lesley (deceased). They were married for 48 years. Ernest retired from Anheuser-Busch/A. E. Staley/Tate and Lyle in 2013 after 45 years.
Ernest enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He was an avid reader of criminal/FBI novels, loved computers and gadgets. He was a country music fan, NASCAR follower and loved the companionship of his dogs.
Surviving are his four children, Kellie Kozma (Tom), David Lohrman (Julie), Eric Lohrman (Brandee) and Andrew Lohrman (Heather). He leaves behind his grandchildren, Evan Lohrman, Josh (Nicole) and Tyler Marie Lohrman, Elek, Liam and Kalem Kozma, Ellie and AJ Lohrman and three great-granddaughters, Violet, Wren and Clover. With current restrictions, a memorial will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . You may sign the leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020