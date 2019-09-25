|
|
Ernest Lee Owen, Sr.
Lafayette - Ernest Lee Owen, Sr., age 67, of Lafayette, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on September 23, 2019.
He was born January 20, 1952 in Lafayette to Robert E. Owen, Sr. and Betty Lou (Steele) Owen. He attended Tecumseh Jr./Sr. High School.
He married Tana Deck on March 7, 1970 in Lafayette. He was a laborer doing tree trimming. He was a member of the Eagles 347 of Lafayette. He enjoyed playing his guitar, playing horseshoes, playing cards, camping, fishing; loved to cook and play music with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Tana, his sons, Ernest Lee Owen, Jr and Anthony David Owen, both of Lafayette; his brother, Robert Owen (Deb); his sister Linda Deck (Paul, Sr) and 3 grandchildren - Haley Owen, Anthony Owen II and Alexis Miller. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved best buddy and dog, Sadie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Roy Owen and grandson Matthew Owen.
Visitation will be held at 1 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 with services following at 2 pm with Pastor Tom Camp officiating. Interment will be at Springvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in care of Tana Owen.
Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019