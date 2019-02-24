|
|
Ernest Stingley, Jr.
Flora - Ernest P. Stingley, Jr., 76, of Flora, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born February 19, 1943 in Lafayette to Ernest and Gerta (Frodge) Stingley, Sr. He served in the United States Army. He worked for Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette, was a member of Living Faith Church of the Brethren, and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sue (Flora) Stingley; children, Summer (Neil) Dale of Lafayette, Brad (Chris) Stingley of Schertz, TX, Ernie (Mary) Crocker of Coral Springs, FL; brothers, Kenneth (Helen) Decker of Greencastle, Gerry (Patricia) Stingley of Lafayette, Steve (Rose) Stingley of Stockwell; a sister, Midge Wiegand of Lafayette; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ray Decker and Linda Halter.
A memorial service will be 2pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Living Faith Church of the Brethren. Pastor Jeff Tomson will officiate. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral Home Reinke Chapel in Flora.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 24, 2019